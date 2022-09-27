PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–The Princeton Health and Fitness Center is celebrating its 25-year anniversary!

Chris Worley, the executive director at the fitness center says he’s been a part of the facility since the 1990s.

He said the time went by fast ever since he started working there in 1998 and his staff works hard every day to make sure the gym continues to be a success.

“You know, we are also a fully licensed daycare facility and we have about 75 children in our after-school and summer day camp programs. We’re constantly adding new group exercise classes and changing those out to keep members from getting bored with the same old classes and things,” Worley said.

Worley added he can’t wait to see what the next 25 years hold in store for the facility.