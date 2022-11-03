PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–A skilled nursing center in Princeton seeks donations for their residents.

The Princeton Healthcare Center is doing their annual Adopt A Resident program.

Emily Mounts, the Director of Social Services and Admission of the healthcare center, said they’ve had to scale back some events to follow current COVID-19 guidelines.

But Mounts said it’s all worth it to see the happiness from her residents.

“It is so rewarding to be able to put a smile on their face and to share that Christmas joy because they’re our family. And to be able to watch them open something that you know has been donated or given to them is very special for all of us here.”

Mounts added they are looking for blankets, snacks, and clothing for the residents.

If you plan to participate, gifts are due on Friday, December 16, 2022.