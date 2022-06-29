PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–The City of Princeton is hosting a weekend-long of events to celebrate this upcoming Independence Day.

Events kick off on Friday, July 1, 2022, at Hunnicutt Field where the Princeton Whistlepigs take on the Bluefield Ridge Runners with a fireworks display after the game.

Saturday, July 2, 2022, Princeton will host a disc golf tournament and a Mutts Parade. Later in the day, Mercer County plans to host a Freedom Car Cruise. The National Guard will join in on the fun by bringing a game truck with games and consoles for children.

Mike Webb, City Manager said there’s one special event to look forward to.

“At 11:30 am, just prior to it, we have a hot dog eating contest, so that’s going to be fun. It’s going to be ten minutes and just like you see at the big hot dog eating contest all you can eat in ten minutes so lots of fun, first fifteen come out and register for it,” Webb said.

Webb adds all activities except the baseball game are free for all community members. He said to find more information, visit the City of Princeton’s Facebook page.