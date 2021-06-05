Princeton man arrested for allegedly fighting officers

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A Princeton man is facing charges for Driving Under the Influence of Drugs, Battery on an Officer, and Obstructing/Resisting an Officer.

On Friday, June 4, 2021, officers from the Princeton Police Department responded to a car accident on the 200 block of Thornton Road in Princeton. When they arrived, Sgt. C. C. Butler was already fighting with the alleged driver, Frank Graham.

According to the complaint, Graham appeared under the influence of what Butler thought was Cocaine and was not following verbal commands given to him by the officers. Graham allegedly hit Butler in the face and tore his shirt.

Butler was then joined by Patrolman R. S. Dyson who, according to the complaint, was allegedly kicked by Graham. Dyson proceeded to spray Pepper Spray into the suspects face for two to three seconds.

The officers were then joined by a third, Patrolman W. W. McGuire, who also sprayed two to three seconds of Pepper Spray into Graham’s face.

Officers were then able to control Graham. All officers carried Graham to a Princeton PD Cruiser when he started fighting them again. Officers proceeded to take him to a Princeton Hospital for treatment due to the car accident.

Inside Grahams car, officers allegedly found a bag with an unknown white powder, an uncapped needle with blood on it, and two prescriptions, one for Gabapentin and one for Suboxone.

According to the complaint, the accident resulted in property damage of up to around $4,000 related to a fence, $8,000 in damages to a parked Chevrolet, and $500 in damages to a Police Cruiser.

Graham was taken to Southern Regional Jail on a $6,000 bond. He has since been released on bond.