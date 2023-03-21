PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– A Princeton Middle School student won a competitive spot in West Virginia University’s Eureka STEM camp.

The camp teaches young students the skills they would use in a STEM career. It is an immersive experience with hands-on experiments in forensics, chemistry, engineering and more.

The sixth grader, Rain Ellison, is one of 36 students in the state to be selected.

“I’m very grateful that I got accepted,” said Ellison. “I’m most excited about the learning experience because I’d like to be an engineer and this would be a good experience for that.”

The camp will begin in April.