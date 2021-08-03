Princeton nurse wins Daisy Award

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A nurse in Princeton was awarded the Daisy Award for extraordinary nurses.

The Daisy Award was created to show appreciation for nurses across the country. Chelsea Cooper is the first nurse to receive the award at Princeton Community Hospital.

She says she is honored to receive the award and to be among hard-working medical professionals.

“I’ve worked here at Princeton Community Hospital for nine years and I’ve learned really awesome stuff from all those fabulous people and I feel special to be one of them,” said Cooper.

Cooper was nominated by a doctor at Princeton Community Hospital for her dedication and passion for being a nurse.