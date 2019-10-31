Princeton PD preparing for No Shave for the Brave

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Tomorrow is the first day of November and the first day of No Shave for the Brave. The Princeton Police Department, along with other law enforcement agencies in Mercer County, are participating in No Shave for the Brave during the month of November. The month long fundraiser will raise money for Child Protect of Mercer County.

Executive Director for Child Protect Mercer County, Shiloh Woodard, said while law enforcement is participating, this event is for everyone to join.

“Please let us know that you are participating because we want to come out and take pictures and see how peoples beards progress over the month,” Woodard said. “We’re also going to be awarding a best beard award and the most money raised at the end of November.”

For more information, visit the Child Protect of Mercer County Facebook page below.