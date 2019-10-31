Princeton PD preparing for No Shave for the Brave

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Tomorrow is the first day of November and the first day of No Shave for the Brave. The Princeton Police Department, along with other law enforcement agencies in Mercer County, are participating in No Shave for the Brave during the month of November. The month long fundraiser will raise money for Child Protect of Mercer County.

Executive Director for Child Protect Mercer County, Shiloh Woodard, said while law enforcement is participating, this event is for everyone to join.

“Please let us know that you are participating because we want to come out and take pictures and see how peoples beards progress over the month,” Woodard said. “We’re also going to be awarding a best beard award and the most money raised at the end of November.”

For more information, visit the Child Protect of Mercer County Facebook page below.

This November, support Child Protect by growing out your beard to support the work that Child Protect does to bring hope…

Posted by Child Protect/Starting Points FRC on Thursday, October 24, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News