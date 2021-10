PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Officers with the Princeton Police Department are investigating a deadly hit-and-run accident that happened around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.

Police told 59News it happened on Thorn Street Tuesday night. A woman was killed in the accident.

No further details are being released. However, police are actively investigating and searching for the person responsible. If you have you any information, contact the Princeton Police Department at 304-487-5000.