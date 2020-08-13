Princeton Police officer talks masks and crime

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Before the COVID-19 pandemic, someone walking into a store with a mask was seen as a threat. Sgt. Justin Faris is with the Princeton Police Department.

“That’s an immediate red flag for someone to press the panic alarm,” Faris explained.

Now with mask mandates all over the country, it’s the new normal to see someone wearing one.

But how do they affect crime? If someone wears a mask, and say some sunglasses, and changes up their look even just a little bit, it can be hard to identify them. That’s why Princeton Police officers ask for the public’s help.

“We do need the public’s help. If we do have an instance of a robbery or something along those lines, the public needs to pay attention to other things besides their face because obviously a mask hides our faces,” Faris explained.

Although the suspect will be hiding their face, victims or witnesses of a crime can also use the mask to their advantage.

“Those masks are still personal to whatever person is robbing that place. They might not dispose of that mask later and might try to commit a crime again wearing that same mask. It gives us something to look out for,” Faris explained.

Police suggest writing all these details down, so they can find the criminal quickly, and bring justice to the victims.

Kidnappers may also take advantage of kids wearing masks, that may hide their identity. Officers ask that parents take pictures of their kids before they go anywhere in public. The clothes they are wearing, including a mask, could be crucial details in finding them. It’s also important to have a conversation with your children, telling them to cause a scene if they ever feel they are in danger.

Because crime doesn’t stop during a pandemic, but neither do the sharp eyes of law enforcement.