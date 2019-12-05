Princeton Police selling K-9 hero stuffed animals

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– The Princeton Police are selling K-9 hero stuffed animals. The animals represent the K-9’s in Princeton’s unit. The K-9 heroes can be bought for $15 at the Princeton Police Department.
All the proceeds will help the K-9 unit.
