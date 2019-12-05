Princeton Police selling K-9 hero stuffed animals

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– The Princeton Police are selling K-9 hero stuffed animals. The animals represent the K-9’s in Princeton’s unit. The K-9 heroes can be bought for $15 at the Princeton Police Department.

All the proceeds will help the K-9 unit.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Woman wanted for stealing credit/debit cards from hospital

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman wanted for stealing credit/debit cards from hospital"

Salango 2020 Candidate for Governor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Salango 2020 Candidate for Governor"

Caroline Foreback reports live outside of Roena Mills trial

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caroline Foreback reports live outside of Roena Mills trial"

Officers in your child's school could be offering more than just security

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officers in your child's school could be offering more than just security"

Beckley woman receives gift of life, shares story in celebration of Giving Tuesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beckley woman receives gift of life, shares story in celebration of Giving Tuesday"

Tips to save energy and money during cold temperatures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips to save energy and money during cold temperatures"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News