Princeton Police will increase presence on Labor Day Weekend

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Labor Day is coming up and people may be out celebrating with cookouts and friends. Princeton police officers will also be out.

Each year during a holiday weekend like this one, more people tend to drink and drive. Princeton Police will increase their patrol this weekend to stop those drivers who make the wrong decision.

Lt. Jeremy Halsey is with the Princeton Police Department.

“We want to keep everyone safe and if you choose to consume alcohol and operate a motor vehicle, you take the chance of getting caught and you will go to jail,” Halsey said.

Halsey said to have a plan for a ride home if you plan on drinking, or have someone you can count on to call.