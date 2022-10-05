PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–Students are back in the classroom at Princeton Primary School after a long wait!

Monday, October 3, 2022, Princeton Primary School fully opened its doors to welcome back teachers and students.

This was after the administration found mold within the building and shut it down. Cleaning crews came in the following week and cleaned the school and threw out damaged materials.

Principal of Princeton Primary, Kelli Stanley, said now that they’re back in the building, they want to have the best school year possible for everyone.

“We have some things in place to combat some learning loss that may have occurred through the few weeks, even though we were still instructing, to try and catch up. So we have another interventionalist, another teacher coming on board to help out, and some other programs in place to kind of help us help some kids so if they get behind that we can try and catch them back up,” Stanley said.

Stanley said her team continues to monitor the humidity levels in the school so another mold situation doesn’t happen.

One first-grade teacher, Brandon Bailey, was shocked when the mold was initially found and he heard the school was closing.

Bailey said it was critical to get students back into classrooms to learn.

“I really value our time together in person. Like I said before, there’s no substitute for that kind of instruction. You can only do so much with tablets and stuff and we’ve come a long way with technology and things but still, that personal connection with the kids is what makes it matter,” Bailey said.

Cainan, one of the school’s first graders, said he’s ecstatic to be back at school, learning in the classroom with all of his friends!

“Because it’s a lot of fun. I missed my friends and all that stuff,” Cainan said.