PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– One local school received thousands of dollars in grants to help improve learning.

Princeton Primary School in Mercer County applied and won $2,000 in grant money from Concord University to provide better activities and supplies to students at the school.

Kindergarten teacher Heather Steele said she and other teachers are grateful to Concord for this opportunity.

“It is such an honor. It really is, the application process is super simple and it’s an honor to know that we have this money to use for our kids. The kids deserve that and it’s such an honor for us,” Steele said.

Steele added the supplies from the grant plan to provide hands-on learning and close the gap between learning lost during the pandemic.