Princeton Public Library 3-D printing ear guards for essential workers constantly wearing masks

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Reinforcements are on the way for southern West Virginia’s battle against the coronavirus. But they are not coming in the form of manpower or personal protective equipment, but a treasured hack in wearing those much-needed facemasks, from an unexpected supplier.

Since its closure on March 16, 2020, the Princeton Public Library is making and distributing ear guards, thanks to 3-D printers provided by the City of Princeton.

“I just never imagined that we would be doing something like this,” library staffer Kristy Morgan said.

The ear guards are meant to prevent irritation caused by ongoing usage of a masks, no matter the field of work.

“Even medical professionals have never had to wear them as often and as much as they are now,” Morgan said. “But the general public, and retail employees, people like that are having to wear them all the time… We just got the idea from that, so we went online and we started searching. We actually found something.”

With bags of different sizes and colors, the library donates them to any and all essential workers in the surrounding areas, with a thank-you.

“We just try and make them look as nice as we can, but also still have them be functional,” Morgan said. “They have the little hooks on the ends, so that way, you can make it as tight or as loose you need it, while having it still be effective… We just wanted to do something nice that would help them out.”

Individuals and organizations needing those earguards can contact the Princeton Public Library by phone or their Facebook page.