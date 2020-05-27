Princeton Public Library going all virtual with summer reading program

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — While some parts of the state continue to reopen physically, a local library is still going all virtual for its summer reading program this year.

The Princeton Public Library is breaking it down and giving away prizes among three brackets: young children, teens, and adults.

The program will run on ReadSquared, which was provided by the West Virginia Public Library Commission due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Director Sheena Johnson wanted to go completely virtual with the program, citing participation concerns if they were to do it in-person.

“That’s going to take a back seat a little bit, so we’re not going to have programs when we open up,” Johnson said. “It will just be the bare necessities as we ease back into regularity.”

The program will run through the end of July 2020.

As for opening up, the Princeton Public Library is considering doing so within the next month, as of May 27, 2020.