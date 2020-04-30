Princeton Public Library offering digital story time to readers of all ages through social media

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — While libraries temporarily remain closed to the public, one of them in our area decided to continue offering story time to young readers.

The Princeton Public Library is reading to young kids throughout the pandemic, with the power of social media. From Raggedy Ann to Mabel’s Fables, easy readers will get their fix every Thursday and Friday on the library’s Facebook page.

Laura Buchanan, who oversees youth services for the library, got the idea from celebrities engaging with them in the same way.

“Of course, [celebrities] do it… to raise money… to feed the kids,” Buchanan said. “But I figured, if they can read a story, I can read a story.”

Story time for more mature audiences are also available on the library’s Instagram.

Princeton Public Library also said traffic steadily increased on both social media and digital library through apps, like Libby, throughout the pandemic.