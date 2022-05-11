PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– One local student at Princeton Senior High School is one of 7,500 finalists who received a national scholarship.

Samvat Yadav is the newest recipient of the National Merit Scholarship. Over 1.5 million applicants apply but only 7,500 receive scholarships. This scholarship is just the tip of the iceberg for Yadav.

He’s the Co-Valedictorian at Princeton Senior High School and is also a member of the varsity golf team.

Yadav told us he’s worked hard to get to this point.

“It means my hard work has paid off and that I am an inspiration to those in my community,” Yadav said.

After he graduates, Yadav plans to attend Ivy League Columbia University to study neuroscience. He hopes to follow in his father’s footsteps and become a physician.

“I want to find cures for some of our most complex diseases. I have a strong, personal connection to these diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. And I’d like to help the many researchers in our world find cures for the very very challenging diseases,” Yadav said.

In his off time, Yadav spends his time playing the piano and saxophone. He said playing instruments is his way to unwind and relax after a hard day. He also spends his off time in the community.

Yadav started a free tutoring service at his local library and hopes to continue it after he graduates.

He wants the community to know he’s very humble in accepting this award and hopes he can continue to be an inspiration to others.

“It’s mostly about being a sign of hope to my peers and all the members in my community. I hope by winning this scholarship can inspire those in my community to work even more hard than I did in fact,” Yadav said.

Yadav said he would like to thank his family and teachers for their undying support in his journey.

Congratulations Samvat!