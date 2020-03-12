Princeton Senior High School holds job fair for students

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Sophomores from Pikeview and Princeton Senior High Schools got the opportunity to learn about possible jobs available in the area. Princeton Senior High School held a job fair and invited many local businesses to talk with students.

Princeton Sophomore Johnathan Wellman said this is a great event because he did not know so many jobs were available locally.

“It’s great because I know a lot of these kids have no idea cause they aren’t even thinking about college,” Wellman said. “Like me, I thought about college, but I’ve never really given it serious thought, but this really helps. I mean the variety of stuff here is crazy.”

Our very own sales rep Nancy Broyles and 59 News Reporter Adeena Balthazor were at the job fair talking to students interested in getting into the news business.