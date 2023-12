PRINCETON (WVNS) – Princeton residents beware, Starbucks, located on Oakvale Road, will be temporarily closing.

The Princeton Starbucks location will be closing on January 1st at 2:30 P.M. and opening back up on February 24th, 2024

The business is undergoing a remodel during this period of closing.

Employees at the Princeton Starbucks will be relocated to surrounding Starbucks in the area until the remodeling is finished.