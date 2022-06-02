PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– Opening day festivities continued as the Princeton Whilstlepigs hosted the Bristol Stateliners in the Appalachian League.

The threat of rain did not keep the fans away. They lined the stands of Hunnicutt Field well before the opening pitch to see rising stars from across the country open their careers here in the mountain state.

Thursday, June 2nd was the first of a two-game series between the two teams. This Whistlepigs club bring in both young stars and returners from 2021 for the 2022 season.

The Whistlepigs finished just over .500 last year and look to improve on that record this season.

Hopefully we can go get a lot of wins. This is my first year in this league and I know its split up between east and west, the top teams in the west, i think were in the west division. Make it to the playoffs. Irvin Weems, III, Outfielder

Coming into last year I didnt really know what to expect I just came out and played hard and did the best that I could but coming this year and playing a season in college ive got a lot of confidence and im ecited to play. Ive seen a lot of good competition and i’m ready to go andready to keep playing hard. AJ Jones, Returning Third Baseman

You can find their full schedule here.