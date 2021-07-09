Princeton woman accused of neglecting seven children living in deplorable conditions

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A woman is facing multiple counts of child neglect after investigators said they found seven children living in deplorable conditions.

West Virginia State Police were called to check on a home on New Hope Road in Princeton on Monday, July 5, 2021. Troopers said they found four children — aged 2, 3, 6, and 6 — standing near the front door, wearing dirty, sagging diapers. According to court documents, the front porch was falling in with nails exposed, along with trash, rotting food, and fecal matter covering it. Troopers said trash, insects, and feces also found near the back door and in the mud room.

Court documents said the 3-year-old boy was carrying a steak knife with an approximately 6-inch long blade and a pointed tip. Troopers were able to take the knife away from the child.

According to court documents, the kitchen was dirty with insects crawling over the counters. Troopers said two other children — a 7-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy — were dirty, similar to the four aforementioned children.

Investigators said they found mold growing on the walls, filth within and rotting wood surrounding the bathtub, and holes in the floor, where the basement can be seen through them.

A 13-year-old girl at the home told troopers their caretaker, 39-year-old Lisa Littleton, left to go pay bills. When she arrived, troopers said she admitted that she and the children stayed at the home for the last two weeks. However, neighbors told investigators the group was living at the home for at least 12 years. Court documents said the property had less trash than usual after litter control stopped by recently.

Investigators counted a total of seven children at the home. As a result, troopers arrested Littleton on seven counts of Child Neglect Creating