Princeton woman facing child neglect charges for abandoning three children

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A Princeton woman is in jail on charges of child neglect involving three children.

On Nov. 9, 2019, Princeton Police responded to a home on Kee Street for a call of possible child neglect. According to court documents, two witnesses, who were at the home earlier, returned 12 hours later to find the door to the home open and the three children abandoned upstairs.

Princeton Police identified the caretaker as 21-year-old Courtney Leah Tracy. Witnesses told officers they sent texts, called, and messaged Tracy on Facebook, but did not get a response.

Officers later discovered Tracy reportedly left with a man to another part of Mercer County and spent the night at a home on Cheesy Creek Road.

Tracy is facing three felony counts of child neglect resulting in risk of injury. She is in the Southern Regional Jail on a $25,000 cash only bond.