BRUSHFORK, WV (WVNS)–After the recent mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, 59News wanted to see how schools in our area approach the subject.

Dr. Shellie Simpson, Principal at Brushfork Elementary said they follow updated federal, state, and county safety guidelines to protect students from a potentially dangerous situation.

On top of that Dr. Simpson said students and faculty learn and practice drills regularly.

“Every school creates a school crisis and safety plan. We review that, we revise it every single year and we make sure that we’re doing any and everything that we can to foresee things that could potentially happen and have a plan in place to try and take care of that,” Dr. Simpson said.

Dr. Simpson said the faculty and staff at her school stay alert. She said they also monitor activities with cameras and video recordings.