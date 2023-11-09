BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Attention all car lovers, you could have the chance to see some of the world’s best drift car drivers in person!

On Friday, November 10, 2023, professional drivers with Drift Appalachia and Backroads of Appalachia will be exploring those Mountain State country roads.

They will be cruising into downtown Beckley around 6 p.m. near Foster’s Main Street Tavern. Guests can take pictures, get autographs and see the gorgeous cars up close.

Jedediah Smith said holding this event and bringing growth to motorsports in the Mountain State is a dream come true.

“I’m thankful to help represent our state and bring more opportunities and economic opportunities to our area. I’m 29 years old and I’ve dreamed of things like this since I was 10 and knew what Motorsports was, so it’s truly a fantastic opportunity for the state, our region and our people,” said Jedediah Smith, Director of Operations for Backroads of Appalachia.

The event is completely free and open to the public.

The group will also be shooting a promotion video during their visit in the Mountain State.