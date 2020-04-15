Professionals speak out about how to explain COVID-19 information to children

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The COVID-19 pandemic caused confusion for people of all ages, especially kids that are out of school, cannot see their friends, and do not know when all of this will end.

Terry Lusher is a Counselor with Encouraging Words Counseling. He said it is important to tell your kids what is happening and to remind them this scary time is only temporary.

“‘I’m gonna be alright, my mom and dad are okay, my family is okay. I’m here, I have my room, and I am eventually going to be back at school,” Lusher said.

Many parents are wondering what they should be telling their children. Lusher suggested being honest with them, but avoid information that may scare them.

“You want to be honest with the kids, but not too much information,” Lusher said.

Allison Shriver is a fifth grade teacher, and mother of two boys who are 9-years-old and 13-years-old. Shriver said she tells her kids it is ok to be scared, but reminds them not to worry because the professionals have things under control.

“I think they need to understand that it is scary and I am scared too, and it is not anything to be ashamed of, having those fears, but to really rely on knowing there is the professionals there who can help them,” Shriver said.

Shriver said the best thing you can do for your children right now is to remind them that you love them and to keep them occupied. Keeping them occupied will help them worry less and take their mind of everything going on around them.