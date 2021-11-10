Program to prevent suicides among Veterans coming to West Virginia

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A program is coming to West Virginia hoping to prevent suicides among Veterans.

Dillon Dupree, a local Veteran, served in the Marine Corps in Afghanistan. When he came home, he had trouble adjusting to life as a civilian. That’s when he found American Heroes Enjoying Recreation Outdoors, or A.H.E.R.O.

Based in Alabama, A.H.E.R.O. takes vets struggling to adjust to normal life and provides outdoor activities for them to do. Now, Dupree is looking to move the program to The Mountain State. On Wednesday, Dupre and two other Veterans went fly fishing for trout on Second Creek.

“The whole goal is finding that comradery again with other like-minded veterans, working with PTSD or suicide prevention. Our whole goal is to knock that 22 a day veteran suicide down to zero,” Dupree said.

A.H.E.R.O also offers land management job opportunities through the program. To find out how to apply, click here. If you’d like to get involved in the local A.H.E.R.O. program, visit their Facebook page.