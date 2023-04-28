FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The Fayette Prevention Coalition hosted the first day of Project: Adventure.

On Thursday, April 27, 2023, Project: Adventure kicked off an exciting camp for fourth and fifth graders across Fayette County. The camp is hosted by the Fayette Prevention Coalition, with the goal of showing kids in the area what is available for them to do in their own county.

Ultimately, a fun camp like this aims to combat the drug epidemic in the area. Sue Wood, the Program Director for the Drug Free Communities Grant, said it is important to make sure kids know what is available for them in their home and everywhere.

“Well, we’re trying to have a response to the ‘there’s nothing to do around here’, so a lot of the organizations that are here today offer summer camps that these kids can participate in, like CODA, Camp Royal,” Wood said.

Wood added that any event with a caring adult makes the likelihood of substance abuse three times less likely. A summer camp called “Soar” will also be hosted for six weeks by the Fayette Prevention Coalition.