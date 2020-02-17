Projected jail expenses leave questions unanswered for county commissioners

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Commissioners from across the state met last week with the West Virginia Regional Jail Authority to discuss their jail budgets for this year. While expenses are expected to increase by millions, Mercer County commission president, Gene Buckner, said the Regional Jail Authority claims the daily fee for housing inmates will stay the same.

“I felt like they were going to raise the jail bill on July 1,” Buckner.

In Mercer County, the jail bill is about $1.8 million a year, making it the county’s largest expense. Statewide, counties contributed $5.4 million dollars to pay for jail expenses in 2019. The projected cost for 2020 is around $5.7 million dollars. That is about a $300,000 increase. However, local leaders are promised the cost per diem, or per day, will not increase. Now, commissioners, like Buckner, are questioning where that money will come from.

“I took it to be that with the difference in the money per diem per day for each person in the jail, that they’d have to raise the money in order to come up with the difference in the projected per diem,” said Buckner.

According to the West Virginia Jail Authority, a big part of the increase in expenses is due to a $2,000 raise for all jail employees. Legislators recently placed a cap on per diem fees at $48.25 per inmate. Buckner said the court system in Mercer County helps alleviate jail costs.

“Day report center, home confinement, early release with monitoring,” said Buckner.

He said the county jail bill used to be $140-150,000 a month, it is now around $120,000 a month. But as for this year’s budget, Buckner said it is still unclear.

“I would just like to know where they’re going to come up with that money,” Buckner said.

Due to the holiday, we were unable to reach the representative for the jails for comment. However, we will continue to keep you updated.