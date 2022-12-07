BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County legal community reacted on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, to the loss of a leading Beckley attorney.

Pat Fragile passed away on December 2, 2022, at 77 years old. He practiced law in Beckley for over 45 years and served as dean of the Raleigh County Bar Association.

The Honorable H.L. Kirkpatrick of the 10th Judicial Circuit said Fragile, one of the leading divorce attorneys in the region, was known for his integrity.

He said the two became friends in law school in 1975, and the friendship continued until Fragile’s death.

“Pat’s death has been a devastating loss to his family, to his friends, and to the entire community,” said Kirkpatrick. “Pat was an icon here in Beckley.”

Fragile’s son and law partner, Matthew Fragile, said the family deeply misses his father.

“The community’s been really great,” he added. “They reached out, early on, and have continued their well wishes and prayers. We’ve heard from quite a few people, from as far away as Florida, to here, a lot in the legal community, a lot in the officiating community, and it’s been really helpful to the family.”