BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A popular scholarship is seeing new changes to make it more accessible for students in the Mountain State.

The Promise Scholarship lowered required test scores for the ACT and SAT. Students who score at least a 21 overall on the ACT and a 19 in individual english, reading , math and science sections now qualify. The same changes were made with the SAT, students now only have to score a 1080 overall and 510 in subsections.

“With the pandemic, whether it is access to tests, or students can not be able to register or get into a test, they have not had as many chances to qualify. So, we are trying to make it a little bit easier by lowering the scores,” Brian Weingart, Senior Director of Financial Aid for the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission, said.

The scholarship also increased to $5,000 a year for each student. Students must apply for the Promise Scholarship and FAFSA by March 1, 2022.