CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Applications are now open for the Promise Scholarship.

The scholarship was created back in 2002 to help students attend public or independent higher education in the Mountain State. A qualifying high school senior would win up to a maximum of $5,000 which is renewable each school year.

Brian Weingart, the Senior Director of the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission said this scholarship is based off of a collection of test scores and a qualifying GPA.

“The GPA requirement is based off of 8 semesters of high school and then the test scores they can take up to June or July on the ACT or SAT so even though they might not be eligible now they should still apply by March 1st,” Weingart said.

Weingart added a student must complete the application and FAFSA application.