Properly layering clothes in winter can make all the difference

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — As temperatures start to drop, properly layering your clothes can make all the difference.

The first layer should not be made of cotton, but of a synthetic material such as under armor. The second layer should be a sweatshirt, but you can opt for a thin down jacket. The third layer should be a treated jacket for those cold wet days.

Executive President of Winterplace Ski Resort, Tom Wager, said to always remember to cover your head with a warm hat, since heat can escape and leave you chilly even with layers on.

“It’s very important to layer up and that in that order because what it does is keep your body warm and as you get warm you can take a layer off during the day,” Wagner said.

When it comes to keeping your feet warm, you should stick to one pair of good, thick socks. Wearing two pairs can cause friction, giving you a blister and one more thing to worry about in the cold weather.

For more tips on staying warm in the winter, click here.