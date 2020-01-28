Proposed legislation could require schools to start no earlier than Sept. 1

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Lawmakers in West Virginia are discussing a bill that would change school calendar parameters.

Members of the House of Delegates introduced a bill that would require schools to begin no earlier than September 1 and end no later than June 7 each calendar year. Boards of Education would still have to have 180 instructional days.

If the bill passes, this new rule would begin for the school year 2021-2022.

Members of the House of Delegates will vote for the final time on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. If it passes, it will head to the State Senate.

