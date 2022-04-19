BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Raleigh County Commission discussed many topics in their meeting on April 19, 2022. Topics included dilapidated buildings, the Raleigh County Housing Authority, and the taxing of residents for runoff water.



The hot topic dealt with the proposed stormwater fees that residents outside of Beckley city limits would have to pay. The Raleigh County Commission is not in agreement with the Sanitary Board on taxing people outside of city limits for stormwater that runs off into Piney Creek.

The City Council of Beckley will make a decision by Tuesday, April 26, 2022, on whether to pass the fee. Commission President Dave Tolliver says it’s the perfect example of taxation without representation.

“There’s a possibility that we may file suit against Beckley Sanitary Board for doing this and making the people outside the city have to pay for it,” Tolliver said.



The stormwater fees will double if passed.