Prosecuting Attorney explains capias warrants

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Law enforcement in Raleigh County arrested 15 people on capias warrants on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.

These warrants are issued when someone out on bond does not show up to their required court hearings. People contacted 59 News with questions about the process of law enforcement executing these warrants. Prosecuting Attorney Kristen Keller said public defenders or personal lawyers are the ones who contact the defendant about their court dates.

“The person who posts a bond is given a list of bond rules, which includes that person should appear at all hearings when notified,” Keller said. “So, that person then knows there are future hearings and has an attorney.”

Once someone is arrested and makes bond, it is their responsibility to keep up with court hearings and their lawyer.