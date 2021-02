BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — For the first time since 2019, the Prospect League will officially return.

Teams, including the West Virginia Miners, will play a 60-game, 70-day regular season beginning Thursday, May 27, 2021. This new season also introduces new teams to make the league a 16-team field. The goal of the league is to give athletes an idea of what it is like to play in the minor leagues.

The West Virginia Miners will open their season against the Johnstown Mill Rats.