ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — Prospective students were invited to Concord University’s Spring Preview Day on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

Students got the chance to walk the halls and campus, talk to current faculty and students, eat in the dining hall, learn about the financial process, and so much more.

William Allen Jr. is the Interim Vice President of Admissions at Concord. He said this is the first preview day they have hosted since the start of the pandemic in 2019.

“A lot of our students here in general at Concord are first generation. So, they’re the first ones in their family to go to college,” Allen Jr. said. “It’s about 58 percent of our student population. I think programs like this give those students a chance to hear and see what’s available to them before they get into the process their senior year.”

Students who were not able to make it to Concord on Saturday can call the Office of Admissions to schedule a tour of campus at 888-384-5249.