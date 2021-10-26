PSC holds public comment hearing on proposed water rate increases

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Public Service Commission held a public comment hearing Thursday, October 26, 2021 on potential rate increases for West Virginia American Water.

West Virginia American Water is requesting a 26 percent increase in rates and charges. This would impact over 160,000 customers in 19 counties across the Mountain State. They also requested a 31 percent increase for sewer utility services to about 1,000 customers in Fayette County.

The Chairwoman for the Public Service Commission, Charlotte Lane, said they hold these hearings to determine potential rate increases and how it will impact the people paying utilities.

“We recognize that any time a utility raises its rates it creates issues for families and we want to hear what those issues are and that’s why we are here,” Charlotte Lane said.

Fayette County resident Sharon Holmes voiced her concern for the ability for everyone to handle the rate increase.

“I can handle the increases but I’m concerned about what it means for people of limited income,” Holmes said.

There will be another hearing in Charleston on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 before the Public Service Commission presents their findings in an Evidentiary Hearing November 3-5, 2021.

Lane said the PSC will hold another public comment hearing on the rate increases in Bluefield Wednesday, December 1, 2021.