PSC to hold public comment hearing on Suddenlink complaints in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Public Service Commission (PSC) of West Virginia will hold a public comment hearing in Beckley on Monday, August 23, 2021 about the investigation into Suddenlink. The hearing is being held at 5:00 p.m. in the Ceremonial Courtroom on the second floor of the Raleigh County Courthouse.

The PSC announced the investigation in July, and now public hearings will be taking place around the state. The complaints from customers included delays in service restoration, billing errors, the inability to place orders for service, or contact personnel regarding the status of service.

“The Commission has received thousands of complaints from Suddenlink customers about the

unacceptable level of service provided by the Company,” said Public Service Commission

Chairman Charlotte Lane. “Listening to citizens’ input is a critical part of how the Commission

decides cases. We provide several ways for customers to comment on the cases in front of us and

actively encourage customers to be part of the process.”

Another public hearing will be held in Mercer County on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. in the City of Princeton Parks and Recreation Meeting Room.