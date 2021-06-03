Psychologists provide tips to spot signs of depression

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Most people can agree the past year has been a tough one. Psychologists said they are seeing an increase of people coming into their office to be treated for depression. But how can you spot the signs of depression in a loved one?

Tracie Filipek is a one of the Directors with Compass Counseling. She provided some tips on how you can tell if a loved one may be depressed:

“They have increased fatigue, lost of energy, lost of interest doing something that they once enjoyed or even sleep,” Filipek told 59News.

As we begin to move out of a pandemic world, many things are beginning to open up. Filipek said it is important now to see if your loved one still likes to do what they once loved. Not only should you do this with adults, but also children who you have noticed a behavior change in.

“Defiant, and just not listening because they don’t have the verbal skills to express the admissions that they are feeling,” CEO of Compass Counseling, Angela Martin said.

Psychologists said it’s important not to put too much pressure on yourself. They want to remind people not to blame themselves if they do not see the initial signs of depression. However, if you do, the best thing you can do is be the shoulder they can cry on.

“Don’t be afraid to reach out to your family and friends and your loved ones. Don’t be afraid to tell them you are not feeling right and that you are having those symptoms so that you can get help,” Filipek said.

If you would like to reach out for counseling, you can visit their website.