FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — One concern at The State Fair of West Virginia this year is swine flu.

Commissioner of Agriculture, Kent Leonhardt said regardless of the disease, the State Fair always takes precautions. Leonhardt said they will be restricting public access to the swine barn. He said every animal that comes to the fair will be inspected.

“We always take precautions at the State Fair. We are always checking the animals and make sure they’re healthy and hopefully, the animals are not already infected and showing any clinical signs,” Leonhardt said.

He added there will also be signs that encourage fairgoers to practice good hygiene.