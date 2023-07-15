PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – Mercer County and the surrounding communities have come together to save the lives of some four-legged residents of the Mercer County Animal Shelter.

According to a statement released via their Facebook page, 37 dogs and 24 cats were adopted between Friday, July 14th and Saturday, July 15th, 2023.

The Shelter announced on Thursday, July 13th that after seven years of not having to euthanize for space, they would be left with no choice but to begin putting animals down on Tuesday, July 17th, unless they received immediate help.

But the response from the community was overwhelming, and according to the Shelter’s most recent post, animals are “safe from Tuesday, and hopefully for a while”

Grant’s Supermarket played a significant role in the community’s incredible response by sponsoring adoption fees for all animals, and providing a free pet-food voucher to everyone who adopted. Grant’s will continue to pay the adoption fees for any animal adopted from the Mercer County Animal Shelter for the remainder of the week.

Barkingham Palace also played a critical role, providing cleanings and trimmings for many animals in the shelter.

Mercer County officials held a meeting earlier in the week to discuss the stray animal problem in the county. A low cost spay-and-neuter program has been proposed, but no decisions have been finalized.