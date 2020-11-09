Public hearing planned for Raleigh County solar farm

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A meeting will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 to hear the community’s concerns about a solar farm.

The Raleigh County Commission approved a solar farm to be built in the county. The county’s Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing to decide on granting permission for the farm to be built in the Grandview area. According to county commissioners, the farm could bring millions of dollars to the county, but not everyone wants it.

The meeting will be held at the Raleigh County Convention Center at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.