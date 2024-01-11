BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The annual Martin Luther King Junior Day of Service for Empty Bowls is January 15, 2024.

Youth Museum of Southern West Virgina and the Quota Club of Beckley invited the public to come to the Youth Museum of Southern West Virginia to glaze pottery and to help feed their neighbors through Empty Bowls, a program designed to fight hunger.

Neighbors glaze bowls, which Quota Club of Beckley members display and take donations per bowl in the springtime.

“You can come and glaze one bowl, or you can bring your family and stay a couple hours and glaze several bowls,” said Leslie Gray Baker, director of Beckley Parks and Recreation Department. “We just appreciate the help and it’s such a wonderful project, because, as these bowls then get fired, they’re all going to be part of the end product the Quota Club will have in March.”

Donations help stock local food pantries.

Glazing takes place from 11 A.M. to 3 P.M. at the Youth Museum of Southern West Virginia.