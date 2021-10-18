Public is a no-show at mask meeting in Mercer County, mandate to end Friday

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The public had the opportunity to voice their concerns on the Mask Mandate in Mercer County on Monday, October 18, 2021.

The Mercer County Health Department held a meeting at the Gardner Center to get the public’s opinion on the mask mandate currently in place in Mercer County. The Health Department board, along with several other officials were in attendance. However, no one from the general public showed up to voice their opinions. 

“Of course, we’ve had a lot of calls and comments and things like that. We were expecting to hear from the public today, and behold, not a single person showed up,” said Roger Topping, Mercer County Health Department Administrator.

The mask mandate is slated to end Friday at sundown unless an extension is put in place.

