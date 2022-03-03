BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The City of Beckley is gearing up for it’s annual spring cleanup.

People in Beckley can leave items they want to dispose of on the curb on April 4, 2022. The city will not pick up certain items including tires, hazardous waste, petroleum products, demolition materials, batteries liquids, washers, dryers, refrigerators, air conditioners or stoves.

Director of Public Works, Jerry Stump, said the city’s spring cleanup can be a useful tool for anyone looking to get rid of old items or clean out their home.

“We have areas around the city that seem to collect some of these items all during the year so this is a good time right now, if you have it, to set it out within 5 feet of the curb on April 4th and we will go around and pick it up for free,” Stump said.