QR codes featured in Lewisburg create easy access to Downtown Brochure

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A new feature is now available for people living in or visiting Lewisburg. QR Codes are now posted on doors and windows of local businesses in the area.

The idea came from the president of the Lewisburg Downtown Business Association, Tamera Pence. She said scanning the code will bring you to the Downtown Brochure. This virtual book is available for download or you can just hold on to it on the internet. It features local dining, shopping, and activities located right in downtown Lewisburg.

“I think it’s a great idea for small towns and different locals,” Pence said. “I’m kind of hoping that the whole state gets on board and we see these things everywhere. Our tourists will have instant access when they hit the streets to everything they would need.”

All you have to do is scan the code with your smartphone’s camera, click the tab at the top of the screen, and up pops the entire 16-page brochure. Pence said the links within the Brochure are live touch and go links.