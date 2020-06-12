Quiet and Clear Tonight. Decent Saturday

Tonight will bring more quiet conditions. Skies will remain clear and this will allow temperatures to drop back down into the low to mid 50s. It will be a good night for a fire, but make sure you have a jacket as it will be somewhat chilly out there!

Saturday, looks nice and dry to start out the day. By the afternoon a few stray showers look to pop into the area, not everyone will see them but they’ll be around. Overall it will be a pretty nice day! Temperatures will remain near average with highs in the low to mid 70s. Saturday night we hold onto a shower or two but most stay dry with lows in the 50’s again.

Sunday looks to keep the potential of a few showers lingering in the forecast, especially by the afternoon hours and especially east of I 77. There will be more clouds around than Saturday and definitely more showers as well. This will keep up cooler as highs look to be in the low 70’s to even the upper 60’s. Sunday night again we hold onto the chance for a shower but again most stay dry lows keep with the trend and hover in the mid to low 50’s.

Monday we look to keep temperatures in the low 70’s across the two Virginias with shower chances looming over most of the day. Tuesday will bring less showers than Monday, but still a few and highs in the low 70’s.

By Wednesday of next week we see our first change where we start a gradual climb in temperatures with highs in the mid 70’s, although we hold onto our shower chances. By Thursday we look to stay in the 80’s but we can’t shake those shower chances. Looking to next weekend we look warm but still run the chance of a few showers.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

TONIGHT:

Quiet, clear and cool. Lows in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

A shower or two possible, but mostly dry and sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY:

More showers around. Cooler with more clouds. Highs in the low 70s.

MONDAY:

Even more showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY:

A shower or two. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

More showers. Highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY:

Shower chances linger. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY:

One or two showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

Showers around the area. Highs in the 80s.