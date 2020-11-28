Quiet weekend, then rain and snow to start the week

Lots going on this week. We’re also looking at another potential system this coming weekend!

Nice, cool night shaping up for our Saturday night. Good evening to roast some marshmallows in the back yard or look at the stars, as it will be mostly clear. We’ll stay dry, with a light breeze.

Very calm and quiet night for the two Virginias.

Sunday will be dry and pleasant ahead of a strong storm system coming in to start off our week. Highs in the 50s are above average for the end of November, so enjoy it. Another great day to get those holiday decorations out or move stuff out of your storage buildings. Winds will be light, so also a good day to get out for the hunt.

Sunday looks nice. Get those lights and decorations out.

Monday the FIRST half of a powerful storm pushes through the area, bringing rain. This will change to snow in the afternoon and could bring some accumulations. Temperatures during the daytime will start in the 40s and 50s, but will drop as the day wears on. As the storm pulls north and east slightly we’ll start to see the cold air filter into the region by the afternoon. Wintry mix to snow is expected by midday Monday afternoon, from west to east.

Rain will be widespread by Monday morning.

Tuesday, as our low pressure sits off to the north across the Great Lakes and wraps around itself we’ll continue to see cold air pile into the region, along with widespread snow showers. Highs will struggle to reach 30, which means roads may get slick (especially bridges/overpasses!), so be careful driving. The mountains won’t get out of the 20s and may see a couple to maybe even a few inches of snow before all is said and done.

Predictor is currently kicking out some pretty low snow totals for Monday PM – Tuesday.

Wednesday, depending on if the storm moves off to the north and east or it sits around a bit longer (still some debate on what happens next) we could see a few lingering upslope snow showers across the spine of the mountains. Temperatures will still be into the 30s Wednesday as well.

Thursday looks to fully dry out as high pressure meanders in behind our storm system. Highs will begin to moderate into the 40s, but still fall below average. Clouds will take some time to fade out of the picture and might be around for most of the day.

In the extended forecast, another storm system looks possible through the end of next week. This potential storm system will have a big role in the temperature we see, for right now they look to be below average! Rain and snow could be in the works, continuing a busy early December pattern for us.

Only you can prevent forest fires. – Smokey Bear

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

Your latest 10-day forecast.

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear and quiet. Lows around 30.

SUNDAY:

Dry and pleasant. Highs in the 50s, lows in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Rain in the morning changing to snow in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Miserable day. Cold, snow, windy. Highs in the 20s and 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Lingering upslope snow, otherwise dry. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

Partly Cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Increasing clouds. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Rain possible. Highs in the 40s

SUNDAY:

Wintry mix to snow showers possible. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY:

Snow showers possible. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Looking clearer for now. Highs in the 40s.