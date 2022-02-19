BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Raleigh County NAACP hosted their annual award ceremony.

The recipient of the 2022 Living Legend Award was Beckley’s own Mr. Quincy Madison.

Madison is a retired Raleigh County educator. He’s worked with Central Baptist Church as the minister of music and is the founder and president of BEAUTY, a group that has given out $50,000 in scholarships and stipends to African American students since March 2018.

Madison gave one piece of advice to his community.

“We need to take kids under our wing and nurture them and let them know that education is a key to success, manners are a key to success, going to church is a good way to learn how to be successful,” Madison said.

The program also talked about voting rights issues and the history of the NAACP.